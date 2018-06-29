Radwanska fashions unlikely run as Wozniacki wins again at Eastbourne

Agnieszka Radwanska in action at Eastbourne.

Agnieszka Radwanska extended her stay in Eastbourne by reaching the semi-finals of the Nature Valley International - leaving her facing an issue after only packing enough clothes for "maybe one or two matches".

The unseeded Radwanska is competing on the WTA Tour for the first time since April, when she withdrew with injury during her opening match at the Istanbul Cup.

The 2012 Wimbledon finalist has shown few signs of rust on grass, though, with a 6-2 7-5 victory over Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday securing a place in the last four.

Yet the surprising success has caused one slight issue - the 29-year-old's impressive run in the tournament leaves her lacking in options to wear on Friday.

"I took only three dresses with me - [I thought] it's enough for sure," she jokingly told the WTA Tour website.

"I thought maybe one or two matches at the most - especially as I'm unseeded."

Radwanska will next face Aryna Sabalenka, who caused an upset when rallying from 4-1 down in the deciding set to stun second seed Karolina Pliskova 6-3 2-6 7-6 (7-5).

On the other side of the draw, Caroline Wozniacki overcame Ashleigh Barty 6-4 6-3 to reach the last four of the event for a sixth time in her career.

After impressing in the opening set, the top seed lost serve twice at the start of the second but produced a strong finish, winning the last four games in a row to end Barty's resistance.

Angelique Kerber set up a clash with Wozniacki by overcoming fellow seed Daria Kasatkina 6-1 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-3) in the final match of the day.