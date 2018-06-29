Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Radwanska fashions unlikely run as Wozniacki wins again at Eastbourne

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Agnieszka Radwanska_cropped
Agnieszka Radwanska in action at Eastbourne.

Agnieszka Radwanska extended her stay in Eastbourne by reaching the semi-finals of the Nature Valley International - leaving her facing an issue after only packing enough clothes for "maybe one or two matches".

The unseeded Radwanska is competing on the WTA Tour for the first time since April, when she withdrew with injury during her opening match at the Istanbul Cup.

The 2012 Wimbledon finalist has shown few signs of rust on grass, though, with a 6-2 7-5 victory over Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday securing a place in the last four.

Yet the surprising success has caused one slight issue - the 29-year-old's impressive run in the tournament leaves her lacking in options to wear on Friday.

"I took only three dresses with me - [I thought] it's enough for sure," she jokingly told the WTA Tour website.

"I thought maybe one or two matches at the most - especially as I'm unseeded."

Radwanska will next face Aryna Sabalenka, who caused an upset when rallying from 4-1 down in the deciding set to stun second seed Karolina Pliskova 6-3 2-6 7-6 (7-5).

On the other side of the draw, Caroline Wozniacki overcame Ashleigh Barty 6-4 6-3 to reach the last four of the event for a sixth time in her career.

After impressing in the opening set, the top seed lost serve twice at the start of the second but produced a strong finish, winning the last four games in a row to end Barty's resistance.

Angelique Kerber set up a clash with Wozniacki by overcoming fellow seed Daria Kasatkina 6-1 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-3) in the final match of the day.

Wozniacki fights back to beat Konta at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki takes first win back at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Radwanska moves on at Eastbourne with Kvitova withdrawal
RELATED STORY
Pliskova and Wozniacki through to third round in Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Pliskova, Edmund and Shapovalov eliminated at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Murray beaten by fellow Briton Edmund at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Kvitova, Konta ease into 3rd round at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki through to the quarter finals at Nature Valley...
RELATED STORY
Caroline Wozniacki enters Eastbourne semifinals with a...
RELATED STORY
Bondarenko no match for impressive Kvitova
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us