Rafael Nadal pulls out of Paris Masters with abdominal pain

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 17 // 31 Oct 2018, 21:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal pulled out of his second-round match at the Paris Masters on Wednesday because of an abdominal problem, meaning Novak Djokovic will reclaim the No. 1 ranking.

Nadal was returning from a right knee injury which forced him to retire from the U.S. Open semifinals, but took medical advice not to play against Fernando Verdasco.

"The last few days I start to feel a little bit the abdominal, especially when I was serving," Nadal said. "I was checking with the doctor and the doctor says that is recommended to not play, because if I continue the abdominal maybe can break and can be a major thing, and I really don't want that."

At last year's tournament, Nadal reached the quarterfinals but then pulled out against Serbian qualifier Filip Krajinovic. Nadal has dealt with off-and-on knee problems for years and, given his injury record, the 32-year-old Spaniard prefers to be cautious.

At the U.S. Open in early September, he dropped the opening two sets against Juan Martin del Potro before retiring. He then skipped the Asia swing to recover, missing tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai.

"It has been a tough year for me in terms of injuries so I want to avoid drastic things," Nadal said. "Maybe I can play today, but the doctor says if I want to play the tournament, I want to try to win the tournament, the abdominal with break for sure."

Nadal did not say whether he will play at the season-ending ATP Finals in London, beginning Nov. 11.

"I don't know. You know, I am very sorry but I cannot answer. I just go day by day, as I did all my tennis career," the 17-time Grand Slam champion said. "I would love to be in London of course. But the most important thing for me is to be healthy, be healthy and have the chance to compete weeks in a row. Something that I was not able to do this year, playing only nine events and retiring in two. So that's the real point."

Djokovic, who won his second-round match on Tuesday, will reclaim the top ranking from Nadal on Monday.

Also, Roger Federer advanced to the third round on Wednesday after big-serving Milos Raonic retired with a right elbow injury.