Rafael Nadal's yacht hits the rocks in Turkey

Rafael Nadal's luxury catamaran met with a small accident in a Turkish island while on its way from Mallorca to Gocek.

The vessel did not suffer much damage though, and has now been cleared to resume its journey.

Rafael Nadal inaugurated his £4.5 million customized 80 Sunreef Power catamaran, called the Great White, last month. However, the vessel met with a minor accident while sailing from the Spanish island of Mallorca to Gocek in the Fethiye district of Mugla, Turkey.

Rafael Nadal's luxury catamaran, with which he embarked on a tour of the world-famous tourist district in Turkey, hit the rocks in Sirilibuk Bay at 17:30 hours local time Sunday.

Rafael Nadal's luxury catamaran struck in the rocks at a Turkish island.

After a two-hour struggle, the catamaran was finally extricated and has since been anchored at the same location. Following a detailed assessment, it was determined that the catamaran didn't take much damage and can continue on its journey.

Rafael Nadal Türkiye'de kaza yaptıhttps://t.co/Dc01QgyNyp — Mynet Spor (@mynetspor) July 5, 2020

Rafael Nadal's catamaran is an epitome of luxury and sophistication

Rafael Nadal's expensive catamaran has a plethora of jaw-dropping features

A catamaran is a geometry-stabilised craft that can range from a variety of sizes and utilities. And Rafael Nadal's catamaran is a top-of-the-line variant.

The Great White has a slew of modern features and luxuries. The 24-meter long boat has a waterfall-fed spa pool, a jet-ski garage and an on-deck bar.

It is centrally air-conditioned and can accommodate up to a dozen guests. The Great White is equipped with 1200 horsepower engines, two tanks with 8000 litres of diesel and a whole lot of class.

Rafael Nadal's luxury boat has WiFi connectivity through satellite connection. It also has an en-suite bathroom with a shower, a spacious closet and a desk.

The yacht is the epitome of comfort and relaxation. It also has outdoor decks replete with luxury beds and reclinable sofas to catch the sun going down.

All the cabins offer stunning views of the sea, and the dining room area has to be seen to be believed. The bathrooms are also equipped with the kind of opulent facilities that could put many five star hotels to shame.

The dining area in Rafael Nadal's luxury catamaran

Having grown up in Manacor in the Spanish island of Mallorca, Rafael Nadal has always had a close relationship with the sea. The 19-time Grand Slam champion has often revealed that he retreats to his coastal home-town for little breaks during the busy season, to rejuvenate himself and recharge his batteries.

During the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, Rafael Nadal has spent a lot of time at his scenic hometown and has recently resumed training ahead of the resumption of the tour next month.