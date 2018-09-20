Rain delays Ostapenko in Seoul, Wang books Guangzhou semi

2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko

Jelena Ostapenko faces a potential Friday double at the Korea Open after her second-round match with Ekaterina Alexandrova fell foul of the rain in Seoul.

The delay means defending champion Ostapenko will have to play her quarter-final hours after her Round of 16 match should she overcome Alexandrova.

While Ostapenko was left frustrated by the weather, Irina-Camelia Begu, Kiki Bertens and Mandy Minella all beat the rain to progress to the last eight.

For the first time in her career Begu overcame 2013 champion Agnieszka Radwanska, the Romanian surviving a match littered with 10 breaks of serve to run out a 6-4 6-3 winner.

Minella denied Priscilla Hon a second successive quarter-final in Seoul with a 6-4 6-3 win of her own, while Bertens wasted two match points before seeing Dalila Jakupovic.

In Guangzhou, seeds Wang Qiang and Yulia Putintseva both came through their quarter-final matches in straight sets, however the other two in action did not fare as well.

Wang eased past Fiona Ferro 6-4 6-0 to set up a last-four encounter with Andrea Petkovic, the German having seen off seventh seed Vera Lapko.

Aleksandra Krunic – the fourth seed – also bowed out as Bernarda Pera reached the first semi-final of her career, Pera coming from a set down to win 4-6 6-3 6-4 and set up a meeting with Putintseva.