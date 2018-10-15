×
Ramkumar makes exit, Prajnesh progresses to 2nd round in Ningbo

PTI
NEWS
News
8   //    15 Oct 2018, 17:00 IST

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Third seed Ramkumar Ramanathan was knocked out of the ATP Challenger event in Ningbo, China after a stupendous start but his compatriot Prajnesh Gunneswaran advanced to the second round on Monday.

Ramkumar took the opening set for the loss of just one game but Korea's Yunseong Chung turned the tables on the Indian, winning the opening round match 1-6 7-6(7)

7-6 (2) in two hours and 16 minutes.

Left-handed Prajnesh moved to the pre-quarterfinals after taming Mohammad Safwat 7-6(2) 6-2 in one hour and 29 minutes. He will next face China's Zhe Li in the USD 150,000 tournament.

Meanwhile, Saketh Myneni qualified into the singles main draw with an easy 6-0 6-2 win over Ryota Tanuma and faces Japan's Renta Tokuda in his first round.

Arjun Kadhe, the national championship runner-up, though stumbled at the final hurdle in the qualifying event, losing 4-6 1-6 to Japan's Yusuke Takahashi.

Young Sumit Nagal, who has been struggling badly this year for form, will open his campaign against Italy's third seed Thomas Fabbiano, ranked 131 in the world.

The 21-year-old Nagal, who has made a number of first round exit this season, is placed 312 in the world.

Meanwhile, Yuki Bhambri is making a comeback to competitive tennis after knee problems at European Open in Antwerp, Belgium. He will open his campaign against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, ranked 18 places above him at number 82.

Leander Paes and Divij Sharan will feature in the doubles main draw with their respective partners

