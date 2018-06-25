Ramkumar, Prajnesh & Nagal out of Wimbledon qualifiers

(Eds: Updating with more results)

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Indian Davis Cupper Ramkumar Ramanathan, in-form Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Sumit Nagal -- all crashed out of the Wimbledon Qualifiers, losing their first rounds in London, today.

Ramanathan, who is seeded 15th in the Qualifiers, lost 3-6 4-6 to Italian Simone Bolleli, while 239th ranked Sumit Nagal, who is going through a rough patch, suffered his eighth straight first round defeat when he was thrashed 2-6 0-6 by Poland's Kamil Majchrzak, ranked 192.

Prajnesh, who is in the form of his life, also could not play to his potential due to an abdominal strain, losing 1-6 4-6 to Germany's Tobias Kamke.

Interestingly, the Indian left-hander had lost to Kamke, ranked 228 as compared to 165 of Prajnesh, at the Australian Open qualifying also at the same stage.

"I just could not serve due to abdominal strain," a dejected Prajnesh told PTI from London.

The result means that Prajnesh will now have to wait for the next season to make an attempt to earn an appearance in the main draw of the Grand Slams as he will miss out on US Open qualifiers because he will compete for India at the Asian Games, which is clashing with the Qualifiers at Flushing Meadows.

Meanwhile in the ladies singles Qualifiers, Ankita Raina got an easy opening round against local girl Maia Lumsden, ranked a low 422.

In the doubles, the Indian pair of N Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan have been seeded sixth and they open their campaign against G Melzer and S Galdos.

In-form pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and his American partner Austin Krajicek are seeded fourth and they are up against local pair of A Mchugh and M Willis