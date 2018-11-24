Real Kashmir seek first win at home as Indian Arrows come calling

Srinagar, Nov 24 (PTI) Coming off back-to-back defeats, first-timers Real Kashmir FC will hope for a fresh start when they host Indian Arrows in the I-League here Sunday.

Real Kashmir, who have captured the imagination of football followers across the country this season, will seek to give their fans a first win at home.

Scottish coach David Robertson's Kashmir have slipped a bit after a stunning away win in their opener against defending champions Minerva Punjab.

Indian Arrows too lost their last game to a superior Mohun Bagan at home, but coach Floyd Pinto will take heart from the fact that his boys have looked the part and even pulled off a win against Shillong Lajong.

They have three points from as many games, while Real Kashmir have four.

For the hosts, they need to find a way to convert possession into goals. They have been banking heavily on their Ivorian beanpole Gnohere Krizo to get them the goals, making them look one dimensional in their play and easy for their opponents to tactically outmanoeuvre them.

"It's definitely not going to be a walk in the park for us. They have represented the country in the World Cup and other stages also. We are creating chances but the results aren't coming our way. We have to put more effort into our finishing," Robertson said.

Indian Arrows are looking better with every game with Rahul KP leading the charge and the primary concern of Pinto will be for his boys to overcome the cold conditions, the artificial turf and the long rest of two weeks that his boys will be coming from.

"The experience has been good so far. It's only the second year for these boys. We are more comfortable this year and they are expressing themselves in a better way as well," said Floyd Pinto on the Arrows performance so far.

About the game, he said, "This is a perfect weather for football. If you warm-up well, get acclimatised, you can run the whole day. This is much better than a hot humid one