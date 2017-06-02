Red-faced Basilashvili has no advice for Nadal opponents

by Reuters News 02 Jun 2017, 21:28 IST

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2017 Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in action during his third round match against Spain's Rafael Nadal Reuters / Christian Hartmann

By Karolos Grohmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili, who managed to win only one game in his French Open third-round demolition by Rafael Nadal on Friday, has no advice for the Spaniard's next opponent because the Spaniard is just too good.

Nadal romped to a 6-0 6-1 6-0 victory in 90 minutes on the main showcourt, making the world number 63, a finalist in Memphis and semi-finalist in Lyon and Sofia this year, look like a low-level amateur.

The Spaniard is chasing a record-extending 10th title in Paris which will further reinforce his position as the all-time king of clay.

"I was expecting a very, very difficult match but not something like this," Basilashvili told reporters. "I have a very aggressive tennis usually like in my first two matches here."

The Georgian had beaten 31st seed Gilles Simon in the first round before ousting Serbian Viktor Troicki, the world number 35, in straight sets.

But against Nadal it was a completely different story, with the fourth seed firing winners from every angle while winning a staggering 60 percent of the points from his opponent's first serve that had an average speed of close to 200 kph.

"I had a couple of plays in my head, how to play against him, but couldn't find any rhythm," he said. "I couldn't hurt him in any place. I was trying to change a little bit some things, but in every aspect of the game I could not hurt him."

Basilashvili had to wait 11 games to win his first.

"He is playing unbelievably good (tennis) at this moment with everything. So I don't know what advice I can give," said the 25-year-old.

"I cannot go into the locker room and stay in there and not come out. The score is quite embarrassing, you know, but I have to accept it."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)