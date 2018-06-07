Relaxed Halep not feeling French Open pressure

World number one Simona Halep is expecting a "big challenge" when she faces Garbine Muguruza in the last four at Roland Garros.

Simona Halep says she will approach the French Open semi-final against Garbine Muguruza with no pressure or expectation on her shoulders despite so much being at stake.

The world number one came from a set down on Wednesday to beat Angelique Kerber 6-7 (2-7) 6-3 6-2 and reach the last four at Roland Garros.

Halep, runner-up for the second time in Paris last year, will head into the showdown on Court Philippe Chatrier on Thursday knowing a victory will also prevent Muguruza from replacing her at the top of the rankings.

The top seed claimed she is relaxed as she eyes an elusive first grand slam title.

She said: "I have no pressure. I played well in this tournament, every match was better and better.

"I had tough opponents, tomorrow I face another one. So I have also no expectations, no pressure. I just want to play as I did today, and as I did every day. If I do that, I will be okay after the match, no matter the result."

Two-time major winner Muguruza hammered Maria Sharapova 6-2 6-1 in a one-sided quarter-final and has not dropped a set en route to the last four, so Halep knows she will have to work hard to stay in the hunt to lift the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen.

The Romanian added: "She's playing fast with everyone. So doesn't care who she is playing against, she plays her game.

"So I have just to stay strong, to try to make her uncomfortable on court, and to try to play my game. She's a great player, she was in this position and she won this tournament.

"So tomorrow is going to be a big challenge for me."