Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Remaining seeds scattered at Tashkent Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    27 Sep 2018, 19:08 IST
Mona Barthel_cropped
Mona Barthel in action

The Tashkent Open continued to provide upsets on Thursday as the final three seeds left in the tournament lost in quarter-final action.

Vera Lapko, Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and Dalila Jakupovic were all on the wrong end of shock results in Uzbekistan, paving the way for a potential first-time winner on the WTA Tour.

Anastasia Potapova moved a step closer to a maiden title after prevailing in a three-set contest against Jakupovic.

The world number 132 recorded two breaks to breeze through the decider, serving out the match to love to complete a 7-5 2-6 6-1 triumph.

Kateryna Kozlova is another chasing her first tournament win, and the Ukrainian boosted her chances with a 6-3 6-2 triumph over sixth seed Schmiedlova, conqueror of 2015 champion Nao Hibino on Wednesday.

Mona Barthel - who has won four events in her career, the last of them in Prague last year - continued her progress by knocking out second seed Lapko in straight sets.

Having seen off the seventh-seeded Evgeniya Rodina in the previous round, Barthel won 6-3 7-5 against the world number 64.

The German will next face Margarita Gasparyan, who rallied from a set down to defeat Fanny Stollar 3-6 6-2 6-1 in the final match of the day.

Omnisport
NEWS
Hibino beats Bouchard again at the Tashkent Open
RELATED STORY
Schmiedlova ousts former Tashkent champion Hibino
RELATED STORY
Top seed Begu sent packing in Tashkent
RELATED STORY
Indian tennis roundup: Paes and Reyes-Varela upset top...
RELATED STORY
Bracket busted: 10 of top 13 women's seeds gone at US Open
RELATED STORY
Jarry halts in-form Berrettini as seeds slip in Austria
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams seeded 17 at US Open, 9 spots above ranking
RELATED STORY
Indian tennis round-up: Ramkumar Ramanathan causes big...
RELATED STORY
Thiem through in Hamburg as Swiss Open seeds falter
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Rohan Bopanna and Edouard...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us