'Remarkable' Djokovic can win Wimbledon if he wants it enough - Agassi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    06 Jul 2018, 20:16 IST
Djokoviccropped
Twelve-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic

Andre Agassi thinks the "remarkable" Novak Djokovic can claim his 13th grand slam title at Wimbledon if he shows the desire and his body holds up.

Djokovic has failed to win a tournament for a year, but there have been encouraging signs from the former world number one following his recovery from elbow surgery.

The 31-year-old was beaten in the final at Queen's Club after Marin Cilic saved a match point, and came through the first two rounds at the All England Club without dropping a set this week.

Djokovic was treated for what he hoped was only a minor knee injury during his second-round victory over Horacio Zeballos on Thursday.

Agassi, who coached Djokovic on a part-time basis until they split in March, believes the Serbian can claim a fourth title at SW19, provided his body and mind can handle the challenge.

The American, a winner of eight major titles, told Omnisport: "Novak, if he finds his best form, can win. I've said from the beginning this guy is remarkable and he just has to get comfortable with himself out there."

Agassi added: "He needs health first of all, he wasn't healthy for the nine months I was with him so you never could get a few days in a row.

"Then finally after Australia he took care of it but he rushed to come back and this isn't good, he has looked healthy - I hope so, but has he played enough to have the fitness for the endurance?

"I think we are getting close to where it's possible. He's coming back if he wants to, it's a different time of life - he has a beautiful family, two kids, it just depends on how important it is to him and how focused he can remain."

Djokovic will face home hope Kyle Edmund in the third round on Saturday.

 

Was a good day in London Town @wimbledon #R2 #wimbledon

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) on

