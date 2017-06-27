'Respect me and my privacy' - Serena snaps back at McEnroe

Serena Williams called out fellow American icon John McEnroe for his polarising comments.

Serena Williams hit back at John McEnroe after the former world number claimed the WTA star and 23-time grand slam champion would not do well against men.

McEnroe sparked controversy when he said Williams would rank '700' on the ATP men's tennis circuit

Williams returned serve on Twitter as she snapped back at the outspoken 58-year-old American.

She wrote on Monday: "Dear John, I adore and respect you but please, please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based.

"I've never played anyone ranked 'there' nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir."

As well boasting 23 grand slam titles – second to Margaret Court, Williams also has 14 doubles major trophies.

It is worth noting Williams won her last slam title at the Australian Open while pregnant back in January.

The closest male tennis player to her is Roger Federer with 18 grand slams. Meanwhile, McEnroe claimed seven singles and nine doubles titles in majors.