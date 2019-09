Returning Medvedev enjoys home comforts as Goffin tumbles out in Metz

Daniil Medvedev enjoyed a winning start to his campaign at the St Petersburg Open.

Daniil Medvedev showed no sign of suffering a US Open hangover as the top seed eased through to the quarter-finals at the St Petersburg Open.

Playing for the first time since his five-set defeat to Rafael Nadal in the final at Flushing Meadows, Medvedev brushed aside fellow Russian Evgeny Donskoy 7-5 6-3 after 76 minutes on court.

Next up for Medvedev will be another compatriot in fifth seed Andrey Rublev, who dominated in a deciding set to oust Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-1.

US Open semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini was on court for less than an hour in his 6-1 6-2 victory against Roberto Carballes Baena, with the third seed's quest for a third title on the ATP Tour this year continuing against Belarusian qualifier Egor Gerasimov in the last eight.

However, Russia's Karen Khachanov failed to make it into the quarters, the second seed going down 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 to Joao Sousa.

A win for @DaniilMedwed at the @Formula_TX on his return to action after the #USOpen.



He'll play @AndreyRublev97 or @berankisr in the third round tomorrow pic.twitter.com/T5ptixAn7D — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) September 19, 2019

There was also a shock at the Moselle Open on Thursday, as top seed David Goffin was beaten 6-3 6-2 by Pablo Carreno Busta.

Seventh-seeded Frenchman Gilles Simon also exited the tournament on home soil in Metz but there was better news for his countrymen Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Lucas Pouille, the duo recording respective victories over Pierre-Hugues Herbert (6-3 6-4) and Lorenzo Sonego (6-1 6-4).

Nikoloz Basilashvili, the second seed for the tournament, also progressed to set up a meeting with Tsonga, ousting qualifier Yannick Maden 6-2 7-6 (8-6).