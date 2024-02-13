Rotterdam 2024 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Holger Rune vs Roman Safiullin | ABN AMRO Open

The third day of action at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam on Wednesday will see six first-round and two second-round matches. Five seeds, one qualifier, one wildcard and one player with a protected ranking feature at the ATP 500 event.

On Tuesday, the likes of Alexander Bublik and Alexander Shevchenko emerged victorious, beating Borna Coric (two sets) and Zhang Zhizhen (three sets) respectively.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the following four matches in Rotterdam on Wednesday could pan out:

#1 Round of 32: Grigor Dimitrov vs Lorenzo Sonego

Grigor Dimitrov

Sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov opens his Rotterdam campaign against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego.

World No. 13 Dimitrov is 10-2 on the season after losing the Marseille final on Sunday. Meanwhile, the 48th-ranked Sonego is 2-4 in 2024, coming off a second-round exit at the Australian Open last month.

This is a first-time matchup, but expect the 2018 finalist to prevail.

Pick: Dimitrov in three sets.

#2 Round of 32: Holger Rune (Rotterdam third seed) vs Roman Safiullin

Roman Safiullin

Third seed Holger Rune opens his campaign for a maiden Rotterdam title against Russia's Roman Safiullin.

The seventh-ranked Rune - coming off a semifinal run in Marseille - is 7-3 in 2024. Meanwhile, World No. 39 Safiullin is 3-2 on the season, having lost in the Australian Open first round.

Rune won their lone meeting in the Brisbane semifinal last month and should prevail again.

Pick: Rune in straight sets.

#3 Round of 32: Ugo Humbert vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Ugo Humbert

Seventh seed Ugo Humbert locks horns with Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori for a place in the Rotterdam second round.

The World No. 18 is off to a fabulous 7-1 start in 2024, coming off a title run in Marseille last week. Meanwhile, the 55th-ranked Ruusuvuori is 7-3 on the season after a second-round exit in Marseille.

Ruusuvuori is 4-0 in the head-to-head against Humbert, but the in-form Frenchman should take their first hardcourt clash.

Pick: Humbert in three sets.

#4 Round of 16: Alexander Bublik vs Milos Raonic

Alexander Bublik

Eighth seed Alexander Bublik takes on former Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic as he seeks a place in the quarterfinals.

The 23rd-ranked Bublik is 8-2 on the season after seeing off Borna Coric in the first round. Meanwhile, World No. 309 Raonic - playing with a protected ranking - saw off Jesper De Jong for his first win in two matches in 2024.

Raonic took his lone clash with Bublik in St. Petersburg four years ago, but the in-form Uzbek should take this one.

Pick: Bublik in three sets.