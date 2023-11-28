Novak Djokovic’s actions are being monitored by pharmaceutical giant Moderna, as per The New York Post.

Djokovic was caught up in controversy during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he publicly refused to abide by lockdown rules and shared his anti-vaccination stance. His decision to not take the jab had repercussions on his professional life as well.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was banned from contesting two Majors (the 2022 Australian Open and the 2022 US Open). He also couldn't compete in several other North American tournaments, including the Masters 1000s, between 2022 and 2023.

Djokovic was given the green light to compete at the two hardcourt Majors this year, and he made the most out of the opportunity, winning both titles. The Serb, however, hasn’t been able to cut himself loose from the watchful eyes of Moderna, which marketed one of the first mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

It is worth noting that the Massachusetts-based pharma company also happens to be the US Open’s official partner.

The New York Post recently reported that former FBI agents have been hired by Moderna to keep a tab on the reigning US Open champion. The agents are also rumored to be monitoring SpaceX founder Elon Musk, and English actor and comedian Russell Brand, who have similarly expressed anti-vax sentiments.

Moreover, a “disinformation department” has been put in place, constituting of a team of former law enforcement officials. They will be monitoring any public anti-vax ideas shared by the “high-risk” celebrities.

According to independent journalists Lee Fang and Jack Poulson, the department commissioned a report titled “Djokovic Crowned Anti-vaccine Hero after US Open Win.”

“The optics of [Novak Djokovic], whose vaccine opposition barred him from competing in the 2022 US Open, returning to and winning the Moderna-sponsored competition bolsters anti-vaccine claims that vaccines — and mandates — are unnecessary,” the report read, as per Fang and Poulson.

Novak Djokovic received NFL star Aaron Rodgers' backing during his 2023 US Open campaign

The Serb at the 2023 US Open

Novak Djokovic received NFL star Aaron Rodgers’ support as the Serb returned to the United States for the first time in two years during this year's US Open series.

The Serb clinched two titles during the campaign - the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati and the US Open. He was then hailed by the New York jets quarterback for maintaining his fitness and staying true to his principles.

Rodgers also deemed the US government's decision to ban the World No. 1 from entering the country as "ridiculous."

“Novak is one of the most fit athletes in the world. And I think anybody looking at this situation realizes how ridiculous it was to not allow him into the country - with the level of fitness and the way he takes care of his body. Like him, I care about health,” he said after watching the 36-year-old play at the US Open.

It is worth noting that Rodgers, too, has been vocal about his anti-vaccination stance.

