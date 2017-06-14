Rusty Federer ousted by Haas in Stuttgart return

Tommy Haas took advantage of Roger Federer's lack of action with victory at the Stuttgart Open in the Swiss' first game back.

by Omnisport News 14 Jun 2017, 22:25 IST

Roger Federer, in action at the Stuttgart Open

Roger Federer's return to the ATP Tour did not go as planned for the 18-time grand slam champion as Tommy Haas came from a set down to beat the Swiss at the Stuttgart Open.

Federer opted to miss the entirety of the clay-court season to enable him to focus on the grass and hard court tournaments, however his Wimbledon preparations were dealt a blow on Wednesday.

Despite being the top seed in Germany, Federer could not turn first-set domination into a comfortable victory, Haas battling back to progress 2-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-4.

Everything seemed to be going to plan for Federer in the opening set as he broke in the first game before repeating it in the seventh to move 5-2 ahead.

He served out to love to take a 1-0 lead, and when he got the better of Haas' booming serve in the third game of the second set a simple win appeared a formality.

In oldest @ATPWorldTour match since 1982, @TommyHaas13 (39) saves 1 MP to beat 35-year-old @RogerFederer (35). Haas' 1st QF since 2014 Rome. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) June 14, 2017

Haas had not read the script, though, as the home-favourite came battling back, saving another break point on his way to a tie-breaker.

Three set points were wasted by the German but Federer double faulted when defending the fourth - having previously wasted his only match point.

A crucial break in the fifth game of the decider gave veteran Haas his superb win, but Federer was left to rue an astonishing seven break-point opportunities in the set.

And Haas served impeccably at 5-4 ahead, converting his second match point to de-rail Federer's preparations ahead of his second grand slam appearance of 2017.