Rybarikova hampered by semi-final nerves and lack of belief

Magdalena Rybarikova said she will learn from a brutal beating from Garbine Muguruza in her first grand slam semi-final.

by Omnisport News 13 Jul 2017, 21:51 IST

Magdalena Rybarikova between points during her Wimbledon semi-final defeat to Garbine Muguruza

Magdalena Rybarikova said a combination of nerves, a lack of belief and the brilliance of Garbine Muguruza got the better of her in a one-sided Wimbledon semi-final.

The unseeded Slovakian was unceremoniously beaten 6-1 6-1 by an aggressive, resurgent Muguruza on Centre Court on Thursday.

Rybarikova had never been beyond the third round of a grand-slam singles tournament before arriving at the All England Club this month, but claimed the scalp of new world number one Karolina Pliskova en route to the last four.

The 87-ranked surprise package appeared to freeze with so much at stake in the first semi-final at SW19, though, and Muguruza took advantage by taking just 65 minutes to set up a final with Venus Williams.

"Obviously, I didn't play that well today," said Rybarikova, who was as low as 453rd in the world in March following a seven-month absence due to wrist and knee injuries.

"But Garbine played amazing. I was a little bit nervous, a little bit tired also in my legs. I just wanted to make the game, I wanted to play better, and I could not. I was not really that relaxed like I was before.

"I just have to be more relaxed maybe next time if I would ever be again in semi-final or to have such matches. I just have to be more relaxed and more belief in myself.

"I was a little bit like I was not believing that much anymore. Even though I beat her before, but still, she didn't give me today chances.

"I don't remember when I played against someone who is playing that well right now. It's really difficult. I didn't know how to handle it."

Rybarikova added: "It was very, very tough for me. I'm very disappointed, but still I had an amazing run here. I was in the semi-finals, I'm happy about that but right now I'm disappointed. I'm sure tomorrow is going to be better."