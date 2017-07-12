Rybarikova resets after rain to vanquish Vandeweghe

Coco Vandeweghe lacked the consistency necessary to halt the march of Magdalena Rybarikova, who is leading a charmed life at Wimbledon.

Magdalena Rybarikova's unlikely Wimbledon run continued on Tuesday, as the unseeded Slovak saw off Coco Vandeweghe to reach the semi-finals.

Plagued by injuries and ranked 87th in the world, Rybarikova had never progressed beyond the third round of a grand slam, but the Slovak, who has undergone operations on her left wrist and right knee since last year's championships at the All England Club, will now face 2015 finalist Garbine Muguruza with a place in the decider at stake.

Having stunned one of the pre-tournament favourites, third seed Karolina Pliskova, in the second round, Rybarikova had little trouble accounting for an inconsistent Vandeweghe, beating the 24th seed 6-3 6-3 in a match that was shifted from Court No.1 to be completed under the roof of Centre Court after a three-hour rain delay.

"I can't believe [it]. I would never ever believe I could be in the semi-final before this tournament," she told the BBC.

"Everything paid off, my rehabilitation, my work. All the people behind that, it's an incredible."

Rybarikova’s #Wimbledon history…



2008: 1R

2009: 1R

2010: 1R

2011: 1R

2012: 1R

2013: 1R

2014: 1R

2015: 3R

2016: 1R

**2017: semi-final**



pic.twitter.com/XLYRK0ZdkO — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2017

A great passing shot brought up Rybarikova's first break point in Vandeweghe's opening service game and although a subsequent backhand slice went long, the American gave up her serve with a double fault to fall behind immediately.

It stayed on serve until the ninth game, when Vandeweghe's serve was taken apart again, the combination of a brilliant Rybarikova lob and then another double fault leaving the 25-year-old in a hole she could not climb out of.

Vandeweghe then wasted a gift at the start of the second set, a wide forehand giving Rybarikova's first break straight back to the Slovak, before a lengthy rain delay ensued.

The 25-year-old's inconsistency persisted despite the interruption, as successive double faults saw her broken yet again.

That was followed by a swift hold for Rybarikova, helped in no small part by an error-strewn showing from an increasingly downcast Vandeweghe.

She fought hard when back on serve, saving three match points by coming to the net and then controlling a rally to finally grind out a gritty hold with a thumping forehand winner.

But luck was against the American, who lost a heated debate with the chair umpire - calling a contentious interpretation of the rules "baloney" - before succumbing on the first of three more match points when she dragged a backhand wide.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Rybarikova bt Vandeweghe [24] 6-3 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Rybarikova – 8/8

Vandeweghe – 17/30

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Rybarikova – 1/1

Vandeweghe - 1/7

BREAK POINTS WON

Rybarikova – 4/8

Vandeweghe - 1/1

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Rybarikova – 57

Vandeweghe - 42

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Rybarikova – 78/60

Vandeweghe - 63/48

TOTAL POINTS

Rybarikova – 59

Vandeweghe - 45