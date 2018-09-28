Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sabalenka and Kontaveit set for Wuhan showdown

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    28 Sep 2018, 18:33 IST
Sabalenkacropped
World number 20 Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka will face history-maker Anett Kontaveit in the Wuhan Open final after beating Ashleigh Barty in straight sets.

Kontaveit became the first Estonian to take her place in a Premier 5 decider when Wang Qiang retired at 6-2 2-1 in her homeland.

The 22-year-old dominated a weary Wang, who decided she could not continue early in the second set due to a left thigh injury.

Kontaveit will come up against another unseeded player in what will the biggest final of her career as she goes in search of a second title - the first coming in Den Bosch last year.

Sabalenka beat 16th seed Barty 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 in the second semi-final on Friday.

The world number 20 from Belarus is also on the brink of the most significant title of her career this weekend in what will be her fourth final of an excellent season.

Sabalenka struck 26 winners and made 19 unforced errors, compared to 23 of each from the Australian.

The promising 20-year-old also won 84 per cent of points on her first serve, coming from a break down in the first set and refusing to allow Barty a way back after taking a 2-0 lead in the second.

