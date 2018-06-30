Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Wozniacki to face Sabalenka in Eastbourne final

Associated Press
NEWS
News
27   //    30 Jun 2018, 01:18 IST
AP Image

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki reached her third Eastbourne International final by beating fellow former No. 1 Angelique Kerber 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3 on Friday.

Wozniacki next faces the unseeded Aryna Sabalenka after the Belarusian knocked out 2008 champion Agnieszka Radwanska 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

Unseeded pair Lukas Lacko and Mischa Zverev will meet in the men's final.

Wozniacki saved a match point at 5-6 in the second set, after an epic 24-shot rally, before eventually prevailing in 2 hours, 17 minutes. She won the title in 2009 and was runner-up last year.

"That was very tough," she said. "I was down match point and I think I got a little lucky hitting both lines, and then I somehow managed to get through.

"I always have tough matches against Angie, and I knew it wasn't going to be an easy one today."

Sabalenka advanced to her third career final after losing the previous two in Tianjin last year and Lugano in April.

She finished off the first set with her first ace but, after breaking Radwanska in the first game of the second, began spraying her shots and lost six games in a row.

Radwanska was serving at 3-2, 40-0 in the third when Sabalenka powered back by winning four straight games.

Sabalenka has beaten three top-20 players this week, including No. 7 and defending champion Karolina Pliskova on Thursday.

Lacko took less than an hour to defeat fourth-seeded Marco Cecchinato of Italy 6-3, 6-4 and reach his second ATP World Tour final, six and a half years after his first.

The 30-year-old Slovakian has grown in confidence since beating top-seeded Diego Schwartzman in the second round, the biggest win of his career.

German player Zverev beat Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6 (9), 6-4 in a match lasting just shy of two hours.

Radwanska fashions unlikely run as Wozniacki wins again...
RELATED STORY
Radwanska moves on at Eastbourne with Kvitova withdrawal
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki fights back to beat Konta at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Pliskova, Edmund and Shapovalov eliminated at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Agnieszka Radwanska secures a comfortable win over Jelena...
RELATED STORY
Kvitova, Konta ease into 3rd round at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Murray beaten by fellow Briton Edmund at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Edmund slips out as seeds continue to struggle at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Mertens to meet Sabalenka in Lugano final
RELATED STORY
Kvitova pulls out of Eastbourne with hamstring injury
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us