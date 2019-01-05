×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sabalenka powers her way to Shenzhen title

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    05 Jan 2019, 16:42 IST
ArynaSabalenkacropped
Shenzhen Open champion Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka gave another demonstration of her outstanding potential by beating Alison Riske to claim the Shenzhen Open title.

Rain on Thursday meant the top seed and Riske played two matches on Saturday.

Sabalenka eased to a 6-2 6-1 victory over Wang Yafan in her semi-final and Riske had extra time to prepare for the final after winning all seven games before Vera Zvonareva retired due to a hip injury.

It was the 20-year-old Sabalenka who had the edge in the decider, coming from a set down to win 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 for a third WTA singles title of her fledgling career.

The powerful Belarusian says starting the year on such a high note has given her increased hope of mounting a challenge in the first major of the year this month.

"To start the season with a title, it gives you more belief in yourself, and hopefully I can do well at the Australian Open," Sabalenka said. "If I need to play two matches in one day, I'm going to do that.

"Physically, it's tough to get ready, but I tried to be focused on each point in the second match and just tried to do my best and fight for every point."

Omnisport
NEWS
Shenzhen Open: Aryna Sabalenka reaches SF after Maria...
RELATED STORY
Sharapova and Sabalenka advance in Shenzhen
RELATED STORY
Sharapova retires with injury, Sabalenka reaches semifinals
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki shines in Auckland, Sharapova progresses in...
RELATED STORY
Shenzhen Open: Sharapova rallies to win opening round...
RELATED STORY
Sharapova suffers injury ahead of Aus Open, Andreescu...
RELATED STORY
Women's Tennis: 4 Young players who could win a Grand...
RELATED STORY
Sharapova beats Bacsinszky in 1st round of Shenzhen Open
RELATED STORY
Ostapenko double-bagelled by Wang, Sabalenka masters...
RELATED STORY
Zheng out early at Shenzhen Open
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us