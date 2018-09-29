Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sabalenka powers past Kontaveit to claim Wuhan Open title

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    29 Sep 2018, 18:50 IST
aryna sabalenka - cropped
Wuhan Open winner Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka powered past Anett Kontaveit to win the Wuhan Open final on Saturday.

The 20-year-old claimed the second title of her career with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Estonian Kontaveit in China.

Sabalenka becomes the youngest ever player to win a Premier 5 tournament, while only Marketa Vondrousova and Olga Danilovic among active players have won WTA events at a younger age.

It is the second tour triumph in 2018 for the Belarusian, who had lifted the trophy in New Haven back in August after defeating Carla Suarez Navarro.

Sunday's showdown was the first meeting between Sabalenka and Kontaveit and the second Wuhan final in a row to feature two unseeded players, with last year having seen Caroline Garcia defeat Ashleigh Barty.

Sabalenka broke in the fourth game of the match and held firm to take the opening set in 39 minutes, having survived three deuces in game six.

Kontaveit struggled to cope with the power of her opponent at times and failed to earn as much as a break point throughout.

A tight second set swung Sabalenka's way when she broke to love to go 5-3 ahead, and she held her nerve to claim the biggest win of her career.

Omnisport
NEWS
Sabalenka and Kontaveit set for Wuhan showdown
RELATED STORY
Wuhan Open: Sabalenka eliminates Svitolina in three sets
RELATED STORY
Barty the only seed standing as Wuhan shocks continue
RELATED STORY
Halep and Garcia among seeds to fall in Wuhan
RELATED STORY
Stephens suffers as Osaka withdraws in Wuhan
RELATED STORY
Defending champion Kontaveit stunned in Rosmalen
RELATED STORY
Wuhan Open: Siniakova upsets Muguruza in straight sets win 
RELATED STORY
Wuhan Open: Wozniacki rallies to straight sets win 
RELATED STORY
Sabalenka secures maiden title in Connecticut
RELATED STORY
Suarez Navarro, Sabalenka reach Connecticut Open final
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us