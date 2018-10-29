×
Raegan in Egypt Open junior boys final

News
29 Oct 2018, 00:18 IST

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI): Raegan Albuquerque defeated second seed Marwan Abdelwahab of Egypt 11-7 14-12 7-11 11-3 14-12 to enter the junior boys singles final of the Egypt Junior and Cadet Open at Sharm El Sheikh Sunday.

In the final, the fourth-seed Indian will take on unseeded Shixian Ding of China, who earlier in the quarterfinals packed of top-seeded Egyptian Youssef Abdel-Aziz before ousting Sweden's Oskar Danielsson 4-2.

In a semifinal dominated by the Indian, Raegan attacked really well from the beginning to surprise the second seeded Egyptian rival. But the local boy did well to keep abreast of Raegan in the second and was within reach of levelling the score but the Indian won on the third game point to go 2-0 up.

However, the struggling Egyptian took the third but could not add to the pressure of the Indian who won the fourth rather easily.

In the fifth game, the Marwan fought well back well and came too close to the Indian before Raegan wrapped up the match, taking the game on his second match point.

Earlier, in mini cadet boys section, Vishal Rajveer Shah made it a one-sided affair in the semifinals against Elias Sjogren of Sweden, winning the singles 12-10 11-2 11-7 to enter the final.

He will meet in the final Badr Mosrafa of Egypt, who beat compatriot Moamen Salaheldin 3-2 in the second semifinal

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
