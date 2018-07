Schwartzman eases through in Hamburg, Verdasco crashes out

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 25 // 26 Jul 2018, 02:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

World number 12 Diego Schwartzman

Diego Schwartzman eased serenely into the quarter-finals of the German Tennis Championships with a straight-sets win over Daniel Masur but Fernando Verdasco suffered a shock defeat.

Second seed Schwartzman was too good for qualifier Masur in his homeland, beating the qualifier 6-2 6-2 in Hamburg on Wednesday.

The world number 12 from Argentina won 79 per cent of points on his first serve and broke twice in each set to march into the last eight.

Schwartzman will now face defending champion and compatriot Leonardo Mayer, a 6-1 7-5 winner against Gael Monfils.

Quarter-final ticket = booked @dieschwartzman notches his th match win this season as he cruises into the @Am_Rothenbaum QFs



@TennisTV pic.twitter.com/BlxtLcKUd0 — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) July 25, 2018

Brazilian lucky loser Thiago Monteiro claimed the scalp of eighth seed Verdasco, coming from a set down to win 3-6 6-2 7-5.

Qualifier Jozef Kovalik also advanced at the expense of Rudolf Molleker, the German wildcard going down 6-4 6-0 after toppling David Ferrer in the first round.

Matteo Berrettini upset fourth seed Andrey Rublev in round two of the Swiss Open Gstaad.

Italian Berrettini grasped all three break-point opportunities and served with assurance to set up a meeting with Feliciano Lopez, a 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 winner over fellow Spaniard Oriol Roca Batalla.

Second seed Roberto Bautista Agut also came from a set down to defeat Jaume Munar in another all-Spanish second-round match, while Taro Daniel got the better of Roberto Carballes Baena.