Schwartzman seals Los Cabos crown

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    04 Aug 2019, 11:24 IST
DiegoSchwartzman-cropped
Los Cabos Open champion Diego Schwartzman

Diego Schwartzman claimed his first ATP title of the year by prevailing against Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the Los Cabos Open final.

Schwartzman – the third seed – produced when it mattered most as he saw off Fritz 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 in Los Cabos on Saturday.

The Argentinian saved three set points as he stopped fifth seed Fritz for his third career trophy and first since February last year.

Fritz – who has won 13 of his past 16 matches – was contesting his second final in as many weeks after reaching the decider in Atlanta and he earned a 4-1 lead in the first set.

Schwartzman rallied to level it at 4-4 before Fritz brought up triple set point at 6-5 on the former's serve at the ATP 250 event.

However, Schwartzman reeled off five successive points to force a tie-break, which he won on the Mexican hard-courts.

Schwartzman broke in the fourth game of the second and after handing it back to Fritz, he broke again for a 5-3 lead before serving it out for his maiden victory away from clay.

 

