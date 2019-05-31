×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Second seed Pliskova sent packing by in-form Martic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    31 May 2019, 16:48 IST
KarolinaPliskova - cropped
Karolina Pliskova lost to Petra Martic in round three of the French Open

Karolina Pliskova's hopes of winning a first grand slam title at the French Open were dashed by in-form Petra Martic in round three on Friday.

Second seed Pliskova arrived at Roland Garros on the back of her triumph at the Internazionali d'Italia but struggled to break down the strong defence of Martic in a 6-3 6-3 defeat on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

It was the Croatian's 14th win on clay this year, more than any other woman, a phenomenal run that has now seen her add the biggest win of her career to a maiden WTA Tour title in Istanbul.

Martic, who withdrew from the Internationaux de Strasbourg last week due to a back injury, did not face a single break point in the opening set, making it clear Pliskova would not have things as easy as in her 56-minute second-round win against Kristina Kucova.

The Czech dropped her serve in game two of the second set but reeled off the next three in succession – though she had to stave off a trio of break points in the midst of doing so.

However, Pliskova was unable to secure a second break and a long smash left her with her head in her hands as she gave Martic a chance to serve out the match.

The 31st seed had to fend off three break points before advancing, a stunning volley at the net forcing deuce before she rounded off the upset with an ace.

Advertisement
Defending champ Pliskova dumped out in Stuttgart
RELATED STORY
Svitolina beaten in Madrid, Wozniacki retires with back injury
RELATED STORY
Martic rallies to oust Zidansek in Istanbul
RELATED STORY
Osaka enters 'zombie mode' to win in Madrid, Pliskova crashes out
RELATED STORY
No excuses from Kerber after Paris exit, Svitolina dispatches Venus
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open: Bencic marches into semifinal with victory over Pliskova in three sets
RELATED STORY
Tsitsipas sent packing by Monfils in Sofia
RELATED STORY
WTA Dubai Tennis Championships 2019, Quarter Final 1: Karolina Pliskova vs Hsieh Su-wei | Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Pliskova seals Rome title with straight-sets win
RELATED STORY
WTA Dubai Open 2019: Karolina Pliskova vs Alison Riske, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us