Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Serena says she is the victim of 'discrimination' over drug tests

Omnisport
NEWS
News
38   //    25 Jul 2018, 15:22 IST
serenawilliams - cropped
Tennis great Serena Williams

Serena Williams has questioned the randomness of anti-doping measures in tennis and claimed she is tested more than other players due to "discrimination".

The 23-time grand slam champion complained about a lack of consistency in the tests ahead of Wimbledon, where she reached the final despite giving birth to her first child last September.

And, following a visit from anti-doping officers on Tuesday, the 36-year-old has now suggested there are discriminatory reasons for her having been tested more regularly than her rivals, as shown by the United States Anti-Doping Agency's (USADA) online database.

"And it's that time of the day to get 'randomly' drug tested and only test Serena," Williams posted on Twitter.

"Out of all the players, it's been proven I'm the one getting tested the most.

"Discrimination? I think so. At least I'll be keeping the sport clean."

She added: "But I'm ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I'm excited."

As of July 20, Williams had been tested five times in 2018 - more than double the amount of any other female player in the database.

Omnisport
NEWS
Serena Williams says it's unfair she's drug-tested more
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams' coach says she will return for French Open
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams - the greatest athlete of all time?
RELATED STORY
The rise and rise of Serena Williams: 'Serena'ding fans...
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Serena Williams pulls out due to...
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: All eyes on Serena Williams vs Maria...
RELATED STORY
Djokovic: Serena is the greatest female athlete of all time
RELATED STORY
Serena can surpass Court, but Graf was the real target -...
RELATED STORY
Serena given wild card for Rogers Cup
RELATED STORY
Sharapova is the favourite, claims Serena
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us