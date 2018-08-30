Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Serena sets up Venus clash at US Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
272   //    30 Aug 2018, 06:49 IST
SerenaWilliams - Cropped
American Serena Williams

Serena Williams set up another meeting with sister Venus after a straight-sets win over Carina Witthoft at the US Open on Wednesday.

Serena, who missed the grand slam last year due to the birth of her daughter, was too good for Witthoft 6-2 6-2 in the second round on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

That saw the 23-time grand slam champion move into a third-round clash with Venus, with the sisters to meet for a 30th time in their illustrious careers.

Serena holds a 17-12 win-loss record against Venus, including winning their past five meetings at majors.

Witthoft pushed Serena on serve during the first set of their encounter, including breaking in the fifth game.

But Serena broke at will, Witthoft struggling to hold serve as the 36-year-old American grabbed the opening set.

With her first-serve percentage rising, Serena took control in the second set with a break for a 4-2 lead.

A forehand return winner set up match point for Serena in the eighth game and her victory was sealed when Witthoft sent a forehand into the net.

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Williams [17] beat Witthoft 6-2 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Williams – 30/15
Witthoft – 10/15

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Williams – 13/2
Witthoft – 2/6

BREAK POINTS WON
Williams – 4/5
Witthoft – 1/5

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Williams – 61
Witthoft – 62

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Williams – 77/45
Witthoft – 58/21

TOTAL POINTS
Williams – 65
Witthoft – 42

 
Omnisport
NEWS
The Latest: Serena wins, sets up US Open match against Venus
RELATED STORY
Venus wins at US Open, could meet Serena in 3rd round
RELATED STORY
Sushi break helps Stephens as Venus faces potential...
RELATED STORY
Serena on course to face Venus, Halep before US Open...
RELATED STORY
Serena, Venus Williams could meet in US Open 3rd round
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams seeded 17 at US Open, 9 spots above ranking
RELATED STORY
Serena powers past Linette on US Open return
RELATED STORY
Venus victories to Kerber clash - Serena Williams' seven...
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: Halep primed for lengthy stint at number one
RELATED STORY
Top 5 wins for Serena Williams at Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us