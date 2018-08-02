Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Serena slayer Konta cruises into quarters, Muguruza withdraws

Omnisport
NEWS
News
37   //    02 Aug 2018, 11:08 IST
JohannaKonta-cropped
British star Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta followed up her stunning win over Serena Williams with a straight-sets victory against Sofia Kenin en route to the Silicon Valley Classic quarter-finals.

Konta handed former world number one and 23-time grand slam champion Williams the worst defeat of her illustrious career (6-1 6-0) in San Jose on Tuesday.

And the British number one backed that up on Wednesday – Konta cruised past Kenin 6-1 6-4 at the WTA International tournament.

"I kind of approached today as a separate challenge," said Konta, who tallied 20 winners and nine aces after 70 minutes on court. "I just played the challenge of the day and the opponent that I had, and really just tried to do the best that I can with that."

Next up for Konta is fourth seed Elise Mertens, who made light work of American wildcard Ashley Kratzer 6-2 6-0.

Top seed Garbine Muguruza, meanwhile, was forced to withdraw ahead of her second-round match midweek.

Muguruza was scheduled to face Victoria Azarenka but the two-time major winner succumbed to a right arm injury.

"I've been feeling some pain in my right arm for a couple of days and realised I am not ready to play the match, so hopefully I can recover for the next tournaments," Muguruza said in a statement.

"The facilities in San Jose are very nice, especially the courts. This is a tournament I always play at the start of the US Open Series so I hope to come back and see all my fans next year."

Lucky loser Anna Blinkova replaced Muguruza in the draw but the Russian was no match for two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka, who eased to a 6-1 6-0 victory.

Elsewhere, Danielle Collins outlasted Vera Lapko 6-1 3-6 6-1 for a spot in the last eight.

Omnisport
NEWS
Serena thrashing no big bang moment - Konta
RELATED STORY
Konta cruises to win at San Jose
RELATED STORY
Humbled by Halep, hammered by Konta - The worst losses of...
RELATED STORY
'Sad' Muguruza joins Wimbledon seed exodus, Halep eases...
RELATED STORY
Konta wins strong over Kenin at Mubadala SVC
RELATED STORY
Williams suffers worst defeat of career to Konta in San Jose
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams loses in most lopsided defeat of career
RELATED STORY
Top 5 wins for Serena Williams at Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: 3 reasons why so many of the top women's...
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: Top 11 contenders to win the women's title
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us