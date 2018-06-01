Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Serena still driven to succeed after French Open battle

Now a mother, tennis is no longer Serena Williams' top priority but the three-time French Open winner is still driven to succeed.

01 Jun 2018
Former world number one Serena Williams

Former world number one Serena Williams said her will to win remains strong after the 23-time grand slam champion survived at the French Open.

Williams rallied past Ashleigh Barty 3-6 6-3 6-4 as the American veteran advanced to the third round at Roland Garros Thursday.

The 36-year-old – unseeded in her first grand slam since giving birth to her first child in September – was out of sorts in the opening set but the tennis icon dug deep to see off the Australian's challenge.

Now a mother to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, tennis is no longer Williams' top priority but the three-time French Open winner is still driven to succeed.

"I have definitely always had that will to win. It was something I was born with, thank goodness," she said after almost two hours on the red clay.

"This is a grand slam. This is my first one back. I want to do the best that I can.

"I want to be able to just do my best and one day tell my daughter that I tried my best. When I was out there, that's all I was just trying to do, is just do that."

Williams, who will next face Julia Goerges despite tallying 36 unforced errors, added: "I felt like in the first set I didn't play bad. I just didn't make any shots. So I guess that is bad.

"But I had all the right ideas, like, coming to the net and hitting all my shots. They just weren't going in. For me, that was a positive thing, because it wasn't like I was playing the ultimate match. I was just making so many errors.

"I was, like, I've got to cut down on the errors, and I've just got to come out here and fight. And that's what I did."

 

