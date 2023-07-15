Serena Williams recently disclosed an encounter where an individual approached her and was of the opinion that she had retired prematurely from tennis.

In August of last year, Williams announced her decision to retire from tennis. She stated that the 2022 US Open would mark the end of her remarkable career. The former World No. 1's journey in the tournament began with impressive wins over Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit.

However, Williams faced a challenging third-round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. The contest, which extended beyond three grueling hours, saw the 41-year-old lose with a 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 scoreline.

Since retiring, Serena Williams has been leading a fulfilling and dynamic life. Alongside cherishing precious moments with her daughter, Olympia, she has dedicated her time to expanding her business portfolio.

In May 2023, Williams was invited to the 2023 MET Gala where she debuted her baby bump. She and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, also took to social media to announce that they were excited to welcome their second child.

Serena Williams took to social media to share an encounter she had with a person who expressed the opinion that she had retired too soon from tennis.

"I was at a book store the other day and someone came up to me and said I retired too early…" Williams tweeted.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams remain the only women to successfully defend their Wimbledon title since 2000 following Elena Rybakina's exit

Serena and Venus Williams at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships

Serena Williams and Venus Williams are the only two women who have successfully defended the women's singles title at Wimbledon this century.

In the quarterfinals of this year's edition of the grasscourt Major, reigning champion and third seed, Elena Rybakina was defeated by Ons Jabeur, who made an impressive comeback after losing the first set, ultimately winning the match with a 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1 scoreline.

The elimination of the Kazakh meant that the Williams sisters are the sole women who have successfully defended their singles titles at SW 19 since 2000.

Venus Williams achieved her first-ever Grand Slam title at the 2000 Wimbledon Championships and she successfully defended it the following year by defeating Justine Henin in the final.

In 2008, she secured her second consecutive title by beating her sister Serena Williams in the final. The seven-time Grand Slam champion did not drop a single set throughout the tournament and the win marked her fifth title win at SW19.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams claimed her first Wimbledon title in 2002, successfully defending it the following year by defeating her sister Venus Williams in the final. In 2009, the 23-time Grand Slam champion secured her third grasscourt Major title by once again triumphing over her sister in the summit clash. She continued her title defense in 2010, besting Vera Zvonareva in the final.

Williams achieved her third title defense at Wimbledon in 2016, emerging victorious against Angelique Kerber in the final. This marked Serena's seventh and final triumph at the prestigious London Major.

