Serena Williams launches fashion collection of her own

Associated Press
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 01:57 IST
27
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has launched a fashion collection soon after participating in her first major tennis tournament in 16 months, dressed in a black "warrior princess" catsuit, no less.

But don't look for her French Open outfit among the athleisure, office and evening clothes on her new namesake website , the only place her duds are available.

Following collaborations with HSN and Nike, Williams' "Serena" line includes an "S'' motif and comfortable price points.

The letter adorns bralettes and high briefs, along with a T-shirt with the name of her childhood home, Compton.

She says she hopes to inspire women to own their own "s'' words, like strong, sexy, sophisticated, sassy, smart, silly and spontaneous.

Prices range from $40 for the logo T-shirt to $215 for a gold and black anorak jacket.

