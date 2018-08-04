Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Serena Williams out of Montreal tourney for personal reasons

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17   //    04 Aug 2018, 23:57 IST
AP Image

MONTREAL (AP) — Serena Williams has pulled out of next week's Rogers Cup hard-court tournament, citing personal reasons.

The tournament announced Williams' withdrawal on Saturday.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is coming off the most lopsided defeat of her career, a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Johanna Konta in San Jose, California, on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Williams was the runner-up at Wimbledon last month. That was just her fourth tournament since returning to the tour after having a baby in September and dealing with a health scare related to blood clots.

The year's last major tournament, the U.S. Open, starts on Aug. 27.

Williams will be replaced in the draw at Montreal by Tatjana Maria, who faces Alize Cornet in the first round.

Associated Press
NEWS
Serena withdraws from Rogers Cup
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams loses in most lopsided defeat of career
RELATED STORY
Serena given wild card for Rogers Cup
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams hits out again at testing 'discrimination'
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams pulls out of Madrid Open
RELATED STORY
The rise and rise of Serena Williams: 'Serena'ding fans...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 wins for Serena Williams at Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Serena Williams is tennis' definitive GOAT
RELATED STORY
Serena says she is the victim of 'discrimination' over...
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams - the greatest athlete of all time?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us