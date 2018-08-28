Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Serena Williams returns in style at US Open

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
22   //    28 Aug 2018, 09:49 IST

New York, Aug 28 (AFP) Serena Williams made a triumphant return to the US Open on Monday, opening her bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title with a 6-4, 6-0 first-round victory over Magda Linette.

Williams, a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows, missed last year's edition as she gave birth to daughter Olympia on September 1.

She was all-business on her return under the floodlights on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court, where she has lifted the trophy six times.

Linette, the world number 68 from Poland who was facing Williams for the first time, held her own in the early going.

But Williams broke her in the seventh game of the opening set to gain the upper hand and from there the American superstar rolled.

The first set was tight," Williams, seeded 17th, said. "It was my first match back here in New York so that wasn't the easiest.

"Once I got settled I started doing what I'm trying to do in practice. I think I'm getting there," added Williams, who reached the final at Wimbledon only to fall short of matching Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 major titles.

She didn't face a break point in the 70 minute match, but as her momentum built her emotions burst out with fist-clenched shouts of "come on".

After Williams held serve from deuce for a 5-3 lead, Linette would hold to force Williams to serve out the set.

From there, it was all Williams as she raced through the second set in 28 minutes.

She next faces Germany's Carina Witthoeft, with a possible third-round clash with 16th-seeded sister Venus in the offing

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Serena Williams elevated to 17th seed at US Open
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams seeded 17 at US Open, 9 spots above ranking
RELATED STORY
US OPEN '18: Nadal tries for 18th major; Williams returns
RELATED STORY
Serena on course to face Venus, Halep before US Open...
RELATED STORY
Serena, Venus Williams could meet in US Open 3rd round
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: The best Opta facts as Federer, Williams...
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams easily wins 1st US Open match in 2 years
RELATED STORY
US OPEN '18: Williams, Murray, Wawrinka return to New York
RELATED STORY
Serena powers past Linette on US Open return
RELATED STORY
Williams can make history at Flushing Meadows - Navratilova
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us