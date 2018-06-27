Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Serena Williams seeded for Wimbledon, Murray misses out

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News

London, Jun 27 (AFP) Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams has been seeded 25 for this year's women's singles by the organisers despite being ranked 183 in the world.

The 36-year-old -- who was not seeded for the French Open -- has made only a tentative return to action following complications during daughter Alexis Olympia's birth last September.

Williams played her first Grand Slam for over a year at the French Open last month, reaching the fourth round before a shoulder injury forced her to quit ahead of her clash with old rival Maria Sharapova.

By contrast Britain's two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has not been seeded in the men's singles although he has returned to action in the past fortnight.

The 31-year-old -- who spent nearly 11 months off the court due to a hip injury and then a subsequent operation -- has not yet committed himself to play at Wimbledon and is due to play compatriot Kyle Edmund at Eastbourne later Wednesday.

Some had argued against Williams being seeded with world number 32 Dominika Cibulkova telling the BBC it would be 'unfair' as she would be the player to lose out as there are 32 seeds.

The All England Club usually follows the WTA ranking list, but reserves the right to make a change if it "is necessary to produce a balanced draw".

Romanian's French Open champion Simona Halep is the women's top seed, with Swiss legend and eight time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer the men's top seed

BREAKING NEWS: Serena Williams seeded 25th for Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams seeded 25th at Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: Serena Williams receives support from...
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams – The Comeback Queen
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Serena Williams opens online clothing shop
RELATED STORY
Get ready for Serena Williams vs. Maria Sharapova in Paris
RELATED STORY
Murray yet to commit to Wimbledon after first comeback win
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams: Young boys need domestic abuse education
RELATED STORY
Indian Wells: Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka make...
RELATED STORY
10 milestones that define Serena Williams' career
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us