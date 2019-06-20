×
Sevastova cruises past Tomljanovic at Mallorca Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    20 Jun 2019, 02:58 IST
Anastasija Sevastova - cropped
Anastasija Sevastova cruised into the Mallorca Open quarter-finals

Anastasija Sevastova made light work of Ajla Tomljanovic to set up a Mallorca Open quarter-final against Yafan Wang.

Second-seed Sevastova, Mallorca Open champion in 2017, was in fine form on Wednesday, easily seeing off Tomljanovic 6-2 6-1.

The world number 12 struck nine winners and made just five unforced errors without facing a single break point, such was her superiority, and she improved her career record at the grass-court event to 15 wins from 17 matches.

Tomljanovic looked sharp at times but made 19 unforced errors to allow Sevastova to take control and ease into the final eight.

Wang will be Sevastova's opponent in the next round, after she overcame Alison van Uytvanck in straight sets 7-6(7-3) 6-3.

Meanwhile, 2018 semi-finalist Samantha Stosur bowed out to number four seed Elise Mertens, who won 6-3 6-3.

Mertens will face seventh seed Sofia Kenin in the quarter-finals, who claimed her spot after Ons Jabeur retired during their match while trailing 6-2 2-0.

Top seed and reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber is in action on Thursday, facing Maria Sharapova.

