Sevastova gets revenge on Garcia in Mallorca, Goerges breezes into final

After losing the 2016 Mallorca Open final to Caroline Garcia, Anastasija Sevastova turned the tables in 2017 with a straight-sets win.

by Omnisport News 24 Jun 2017, 23:09 IST

Anastasija Sevastova

Anastasija Sevastova exacted revenge over Caroline Garcia to reach the Mallorca Open final with a 6-4 6-2 win on Saturday.

Sevastova was beaten in straight sets by Garcia in the 2016 final in Santa Ponsa but it was the Latvian who prevailed on this occasion.

Fourteen winners and just nine unforced errors helped Sevastova reach Sunday's final, the second seed wrapping up the match in just 73 minutes.

After losing her first service game, Sevastova quickly bounced back and reeled off four in-a-row to move in sight of the first set.

She secured that at the first time of asking and quickly established a two-game advantage in the second.

A fourth break of the Garcia serve was the beginning of the end for the defending champion, Sevastova serving out to love to progress.

She will meet Julia Goerges in the showpiece after the German dropped just two games in her 6-1 6-1 rout of Cici Bellis.

Bellis failed to hold her serve once in the opening set and only managed it in the first game of the second.

Goerges - who had already accounted for Sabine Lisicki and top seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Mallorca - will now prepare for her first WTA final of the season.