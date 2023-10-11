Shanghai Masters 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (32) Ugo Humbert

Date: Friday, October 13

Tournament: Shanghai Masters 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $8,800,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Andrey Rublev vs Ugo Humbert preview

Rublev is into the last eight

Eighth seed Andrey Rublev takes on 32nd seed Ugo Humbert for a place in the Shanghai Masters semifinals.

World No. 7 Rublev took down American Tommy Paul in two tight sets to book his place in the last eight. The Russian made the decisive break in the 11th game of the opener before serving out the set.

It was more of the same story in the second set - with another 7-5 set ensuing - as Rublev brought up his 48th win in 68 matches in 2023. Blasting 23 winners in the one-hour, 35-minute contest, the 25-year-old improved to 6-3 in Shanghai.

Earlier this fortnight, the two-time 2023 titlist beat Frenchmen Quentin Halys and Adrian Mannarino - both without dropping a set - and now faces another Frenchman. Rublev is now the highest seed alive in the Masters 1000 tournament.

Meanwhile, the 34th-ranked Humbert registered a dominant win over American J.J. Wolf in his fourth-round contest. The French left-hander raced to a one-set lead for the loss of just one game before streaking across the finish line by conceding only two more games.

In a dominant performance, the 25-year-old didn't drop serve as he closed out victory in two minutes shy of an hour to improve to 25-20 on the season. Having beaten Botic van de Zandschulp and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first two rounds, Humbert is now a perfect 3-0 in Shanghai.

Andrey Rublev vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

Rublev has split his four previous meetings with Humbert, who won the pair's last clash in the Beijing fourth round last week in a third-set tiebreak. Rublev, though, leads Humbert 2-1 in hardcourt clashes.

Andrey Rublev vs Ugo Humbert odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Andrey Rublev Ugo Humbert

The odds will be updated when they are released.

Andrey Rublev vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Humbert is into the last eight.

Both Rublev and Humbert are quintessentially baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Rublev is one of the biggest servers and hardest hitters on the Tour and also moves well. Humbert is also a good mover but has modest other attributes.

Moreover, the Russian takes the edge with his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on hardcourt, where he has a 198-110 record and nine titles. Meanwhile, Humbert is only 67-60 on the surface, winning two titles.

Rublev is yet to drop a set in three matches this week, while Humbert has conceded two. Moreover, the Russian has had a measure of Humbert on hardcourt and should prevail in a tight contest.

Pick: Rublev in three sets