Shanghai Masters 2023: Christopher Eubanks vs Yannick Hanfmann preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (29) Christopher Eubanks vs Yannick Hanfmann

Date: Saturday, October 7

Tournament: Shanghai Masters 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $8,800,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Christopher Eubanks vs Yannick Hanfmann preview

Christopher Eubanks

Twenty-ninth seed Christopher Eubanks takes on the unseeded German Yannick Hanfmnn for a place in the Shanghai Masters third round.

World No. 32 Eubanks is 20-16 in what has been a career season for the 27-year-old. After a slow start to the season, the American reached the Miami Masters quarterfinals before winning his first singles title on the grass of Mallorca.

Eubanks rode his new-found confidence on the surface to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon - losing to Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-1. He reached the last eight in Atlanta next but has had early exits at his next few stops coming into Shanghai, where he's making his debut.

He's coming off a second-round run at the US Open, having won only one of his last four matches.

Meanwhile, the 53rd-ranked Hanfmann is 21-18 in 2023 after beating James Duckworth in his opener and having lost in his Beijing opener last week. The German took the opening set for the loss of four games before Duckworth restored parity by taking the next set in a tiebreak.

However, Hanfmann resumed his control of proceedings by dropping three games in the decider to make a winning debut in Shanghai. Earlier this year, the 31-year-old reached the Santiago quarterfinals and the Houston semifinals before making a surprise run to the Rome last four.

Hanfmann then made the last four in Mallorca and the quarterfinals in Gstaad but has since won only two of his next eight matches heading into Shanghai.

Christopher Eubanks vs Yannick Hanfmann head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns on tour before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Christopher Eubanks vs Yannick Hanfmann odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Christopher Eubanks Yannick Hanfmann

The odds will be updated when they are released.

Christopher Eubanks vs Yannick Hanfmann prediction

Hanfmann is off the mark in Shanghai.

Both Eubanks and Hanfmann are quintessentially baseliners and have similar game styles. Both serve big, hit powerfully off either flank, and also move well.

Hanfmann is the more experienced of the two, but Eubanks takes the edge because of his slightly better form this year. Both players' recent form is nothing to discuss in detail, though.

Both have losing records on hardcourt, with Eubanks going 17-32 and Hanfmann 4-15. However, expect the American to take the win, considering the latter's relative lack of hardcourt pedigree.

Pick: Eubanks in three sets