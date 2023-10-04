Shanghai Masters 2023 Day 2: Men's Singles Predictions ft. Lorenzo Sonego vs Phillip Sekulic

The second day of the 2023 Shanghai Masters on Thursday (October 5) will feature 16 first-round matches. Seven qualifiers and two wildcards will be in action.

On Monday, the likes of Dusan Lajovic, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Zhizhen Zhang emerged victorious, respectively beating Stan Wawrinka, wildcard Fabio Fognini and Richard Gasquet. Three-time winner Andy Murray also bit the dust, losing to Roman Safiullin.

So, without further ado, here's a look at how the following four singles matches could pan out at the Shanghai Masters on Thursday:

#1 Lorenzo Sonego vs Phillip Sekulic

Lorenzo Sonego

World No. 56 Lorenzo Sonego opens his campaign at the Shanghai Masters against Australian qualifier Phillip Sekulic.

Sonego, who lost on his Shanghai debut four years ago, is 23-25 on the season after falling in his Beijing opener last week. The 28-year-old will hope to avoid a third straight defeat, having lost in the Davis Cup to Canada last month.

Meanwhile, the 292nd-ranked Sekulic is coming off a loss to Sonego in Chengdu and is 1-1 on the season and in his career as well. Expect the Italian to take another win.

Pick: Sonego in three sets

#2 Aslan Karatsev vs Quentin Halys

Aslan Karaatsev

The 52nd-ranked Aslan Karatsev takes on Frenchman Quentin Halys for a place in the Shanghai Masters second round.

Karatsev, making his Shanghai debut, is 18-16 on the season and is coming off a semifinal run in Zhuhai last month. Meanwhile, World No. 76 Halys - also playing his first match in the tournament - is 14-16 in 2023.

This is a first-time meeting, but expect the slightly more in-form Karatsev to take the win.

Pick: Karatsev in straight sets

#3 Diego Schwartzman vs Luca Van Assche

Diego Schwartzman

Wildcard Diego Schwartzman opens his campaign at the Shanghai Masters against Frenchman Luca Van Assche.

The 130th-ranked Schwartzman is coming off an opening-round loss at the China Open last week to drop to 9-22 on the season. He has a 1-3 record in Shanghai. Meanwhile, World No. 66 Van Assche is 8-14 in 2023 and is making his tournament debut.

This is another first-time match-up, but expect the Frenchman to emerge victorious.

Pick: Van Assche in straight sets

#4 J.J. Wolf vs Pedro Cachin

J.J. Wolf is making his Shanghai debut.

World No. 51 J.J. Wolf takes on Argentine Pedro Cachin in an all-unseeded first-round matchup at the Shanghai Masters.

Wolf, making his Shanghai debut, is coming off an opening-round loss in Beijing after emerging from qualifying to drop to 22-21 on the season. Meanwhile, World No. 71 Cachin - another tournament debutant - is 15-21 in 2023.

Expect the more in-form American to take this first-time meeting.

Pick: Wolf in straight sets