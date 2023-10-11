Shanghai Masters 2023: Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (18) Grigor Dimitrov vs (22) Nicolas Jarry

Date: Friday, October 13

Tournament: Shanghai Masters 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $8,800,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry preview

Dimitrov is into the quarterfinal.

Eighteenth seed Grigor Dimitrov will take on 22nd seed Nicolas Jarry in an unexpected quarterfinal at the Shanghai Masters.

World No. 19 Dimitrov stunned top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round to book his place in the last eight. Having lost the pair's first three matches, Dimitrov looked set for another defeat when he dropped the opening set 7-5.

However, the Bulgarian broke his opponent twice - dropping two games - to restore parity. In a tight third set, Dimitrov conceded four games to register one of the biggest wins of his career, the fourth over a reigning World No. 2.

The Bulgarian dished out an impressive performance, winning 16/22 points at the net in the match and 16/18 first-serve points in the decider. He's now 35-18 on the season. Following wins over Aleksandar Vukic, Karen Khachanov, and now Alcaraz, this fortnight, the 32-year-old improves to 9-6 in Shanghai.

Meanwhile, the 22nd-ranked Jarry - who celebrated his 28th birthday on Wednesday - beat wildcard Diego Schwartzman in a tough three-setter to reach the last eight.

Either side of dropping a 7-5 set, Jarry eked out two 6-3 sets to improve to 2-4 against the Argentinian. The Chilean dished out a dominant performance, outhitting Schwartzman 44-17 in terms of winners to bring up his 36th win in 52 matches in 2023.

Following wins over Terence Atmane, Lorenzo Sonego, and now Schwartzman, Jarry improves to 5-1 in Shanghai. With a win over Dimitrov, the Chilean will break into the top 20 for the first time.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry head-to-head

Dimitrov has lost both his meetings with Jarry, including their last clash in the Geneva final this year, which the Chilean won in straight sets. This will be their first clash on hardcourt.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Grigor Dimitrov Nicolas Jarry

The odds will be updated when they are released.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry prediction

Jarry is into the last eight.

Both Dimitrov and Jarry look to dominate opponents from the baseline. They have similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement, especially Jarry, for his height.

Dimitrov - with his signature single-handed backhand - can wreck real havoc, so Jarry will do well to direct his attacks on that flank. Both players have been in form this year, especially Jarry, who has clinched two titles.

Dimitrov will be buoyed by his win over Alcaraz, so he will fancy his chances of a first meeting against Jarry in three attempts. Both men have dropped a set in three matches this fortnight, but expect the more experienced Dimitrov to prevail narrowly.

Pick: Dimitrov in three sets