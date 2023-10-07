Shanghai Masters 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Baez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (6) Jannik Sinner vs (25) Sebastian Baez

Date: Sunday, October 10

Tournament: Shanghai Masters 2023

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $8,800,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Baez preview

Sinner is into the second round.

Sixth seed Jannik Sinner locks horns with 25th seed Sebastian Baez for a place in the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters.

World No. 4 Sinner made a winning debut at the Masters 1000 tournament, seeing off American Marcos Giron in straight sets in a contest that was anything but straightforward.

In a tight first set that went the distance, Sinner stared at three straight set points but wiped out all of them - including one off a netcord - to take the opener. It was all Sinner the rest of the way, though, as the reigning China Open champion dropped only two games to sail into the next round.

It was an impressive win for the Italian. Sinner fired 10 more winners than Giron (15) and won 19/21 net points to bring up his sixth straight win, having won the China Open earlier this week. With his 50th win - sixth straight - in 63 matches in 2023, Sinner has qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

Meanwhile, the 29th-ranked Baez had a far more straightforward opening-round outing than Sinner, beating Australian qualifier Dane Sweeney.

After dropping two games in the opener, the 22-year-old conceded four games in the second to improve to 30-21 on the season. In the process, Baez - like Sinner - also made a winning debut in Shanghai.

Baez has had an impressive season, winning titles in Cordoba, Kitzbuhel and Winston Salem.

Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Baez head-to-head

The two players haven't played each other on tour before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Baez odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Jannik Sinner Sebastian Baez

The odds will be updated when they release.

Jannik Sinner vs Sebastian Baez prediction

Baez is off the mark in Shanghai.

Both Sinner and Baez are quintessentially baseliners and have similar game styles: big serves, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement.

Sinner, though, is blessed with elite athleticism. He also takes the edge because of his superior consistency, experience and pedigree, especially on hardcourt, where has a 121-44 record and eight titles. Meanwhile, Baez has a losing 14-25 record on the surface but has won a title.

Sinner is also the more in-form player. Despite both players not dropping a set in their opening round, the more experienced Italian should take the win.

Pick: Sinner in straight sets