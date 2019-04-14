×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sharma upsets Arruabarrena to reach Bogota decider

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    14 Apr 2019, 05:08 IST
Astra Sharma - cropped
Australian tennis player Astra Sharma

Astra Sharma described reaching the final of the Bogota Open as "unreal" after the unheralded Australian stunned former winner Lara Arruabarrena in the last four on Saturday.

Arruabarrena won the WTA International clay-court event in 2012 and was a runner up in each of the last two years.

But she was no match for unseeded 23-year-old Sharma, who sent 32 winners and 10 aces past the Spaniard to win 7-5 6-1 in just over an hour.

"I'm so excited to be in my first final, I'm so happy to be playing so well this week," Sharma said.

"I love Bogota, obviously, it's playing really well this week. I can't believe I'm in the final here, it's unreal.

"The most important thing this week has been keeping myself really good mentally. 

"Staying calm, staying positive, not thinking too much or getting too negative on court. I've just been really solid and consistent, point by point."

Awaiting Sharma in the final will be sixth seed Amanda Anisimova, who came from a set down to beat Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-2.

Advertisement

"It was another super tough match again, three sets," American Anisimova said after reaching the second final of her career. 

"I'm just really happy with how I was playing and rising to each challenge. I'm really happy that I won."

Omnisport
NEWS
Arruabarrena reaches sixth Bogota QF, Zidansek eases through
RELATED STORY
Anisimova through to final four, Sharma to contest maiden WTA semi
RELATED STORY
Top seed Ostapenko falls to epic fightback from world number 205 Ahn in Bogota
RELATED STORY
Mertens upsets Kerber to set up Halep Doha decider
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019: Cornet holds to keep Arruabarrena at bay
RELATED STORY
Andreescu overcomes fatigue and Svitolina to reach Indian Wells final
RELATED STORY
Bencic upsets Halep to reach Dubai semifinals; Kvitova wins
RELATED STORY
Haddad Maia ends Schmiedlova's title defence
RELATED STORY
Osaka through to Melbourne decider after Pliskova thriller
RELATED STORY
Schmiedlova opens title defence with win, Lisicki ousted
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us