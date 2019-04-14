Sharma upsets Arruabarrena to reach Bogota decider

Australian tennis player Astra Sharma

Astra Sharma described reaching the final of the Bogota Open as "unreal" after the unheralded Australian stunned former winner Lara Arruabarrena in the last four on Saturday.

Arruabarrena won the WTA International clay-court event in 2012 and was a runner up in each of the last two years.

But she was no match for unseeded 23-year-old Sharma, who sent 32 winners and 10 aces past the Spaniard to win 7-5 6-1 in just over an hour.

"I'm so excited to be in my first final, I'm so happy to be playing so well this week," Sharma said.

"I love Bogota, obviously, it's playing really well this week. I can't believe I'm in the final here, it's unreal.

"The most important thing this week has been keeping myself really good mentally.

"Staying calm, staying positive, not thinking too much or getting too negative on court. I've just been really solid and consistent, point by point."

Advances to 1st WTA career final

Hits #ClaroOpenColsanitas Shot of the Day



It's a good day to be @astrasharma! pic.twitter.com/znEfjkpDnp — WTA (@WTA) April 13, 2019

Awaiting Sharma in the final will be sixth seed Amanda Anisimova, who came from a set down to beat Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-2.

"It was another super tough match again, three sets," American Anisimova said after reaching the second final of her career.

"I'm just really happy with how I was playing and rising to each challenge. I'm really happy that I won."