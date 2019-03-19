×
She makes notes on every match - former coach hails hungry Andreescu

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    19 Mar 2019, 23:20 IST
Andreescucropped
Indian Wells Masters champion Bianca Andreescu

After Bianca Andreescu's name was written in the record books, the teenage sensation would have had some scribing of her own to do.

Andreescu became the first wildcard to be crowned Indian Wells Open champion with a sensational defeat of Angelique Kerber on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Canadian described her incredible achievement as a "Cinderella story" and she was certainly having a ball in a fairytale week.

Andreescu may only be her late teens, but the Mississaugan's California dream was reward for years of dedication, driven by a burning desire to maximise her potential after suffering a string of injury setbacks.

Many look back on their careers and wonder what might have been, but Andre Labelle - Andreescu's coach at Tennis Canada for almost four years - says that was never likely to be the case with the new Indian Wells champion.

Labelle told Omnisport: "She is a great student of the game. Every single match she has played she has notes on. She has books full of notes stretching back years.

"There will be notes on what each player brings, the detail is incredible for someone so young. It shows her passion and determination to prepare, she wants success so much.

"Wherever she goes, whoever she plays there will be notes. She will be setting goals all the time."

Andreescu's will to win was evident when she told current coach Sylvain Bruneau, "I want this so bad" as he delivered a pep talk when she trailed Kerber in the final set of the decider.

That declaration from the rising star was something Labelle discovered long ago.

The Tennis Canada national coach recalled: "What struck me about Bianca, that is different to so many young players, is her determination and hunger.

"She said quite a while ago that she is going to be number one.

"I noticed when I first started working her that for every training session, she would arrive 20 minutes early to make sure she is ready, doing her stretches etc.

"I have coached some seriously committed players over the years, but Bianca is the one that stands out. She always wants to learn and is so driven.

"The way she has conducted herself, really she has had the mindset of a professional since she was very young.

"She has had stress fractures of her foot, back injuries and shoulder problems, so now she does her rehabilitation and really looks after herself. She will do anything she can to be a success."

While there was a happy ending for Cinderella, this is only just the start for Andreescu - with many more chapters to come.

