Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Shy Osaka not comfortable with new-found fame

Omnisport
NEWS
News
56   //    20 Sep 2018, 14:17 IST
Osakacropped
US Open champion Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka feels she is in the "awkward stage" of her life dealing with new-found fame after winning the US Open, but she is hungry to stay in the spotlight by being crowned Australian Open champion.

The 20-year-old became the first Japanese player to win a grand slam title at Flushing Meadows, her victory in the women's singles final somewhat overshadowed by Serena Williams' extraordinary row with umpire Carlos Ramos.

A shy Osaka has made no secret of the fact that she struggles to cope with being in the limelight.

However, she is eager to be the centre of attention more frequently as she eyes further glory.

"I try [to cope with all the attention] but it's not necessarily working out too well." Osaka told WTA Media.

Asked if her coach Sascha Bajin gives her any tips, she added: "No, he just shakes his head when I open my mouth. I think I'll get better at it as time goes on but right now this is just the awkward stage in my life, I guess."

The world number seven's triumph in New York has whet the appetite for more major success, starting in Melbourne next January.

"Of course if I play a tournament I want to win, so I definitely want to try to win more grand slams." she added.

"The one that is closest is Australia, so hopefully I can win that one."

Osaka maintained her momentum by thrashing Dominika Cibulkova 6-2 6-1 in the second round of the Tokyo Open on Wednesday.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Osaka charms Japan with her manners _ and broken Japanese
RELATED STORY
US Open champion Osaka dominant on return to action in Japan
RELATED STORY
Naomi Osaka: The Rising Star of Japan
RELATED STORY
Groundbreaker Osaka feeling support, not pressure, from...
RELATED STORY
Naomi Osaka set to sign deals with Adidas and Nissan...
RELATED STORY
Osaka can be world number one - Date
RELATED STORY
Osaka targets more major glory after US Open triumph
RELATED STORY
Serena said she was proud of me – Osaka
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: 5 things to know about first-time Grand...
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: Serena Williams Stunned By Naomi Osaka, 5...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us