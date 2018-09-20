Shy Osaka not comfortable with new-found fame

Naomi Osaka feels she is in the "awkward stage" of her life dealing with new-found fame after winning the US Open, but she is hungry to stay in the spotlight by being crowned Australian Open champion.

The 20-year-old became the first Japanese player to win a grand slam title at Flushing Meadows, her victory in the women's singles final somewhat overshadowed by Serena Williams' extraordinary row with umpire Carlos Ramos.

A shy Osaka has made no secret of the fact that she struggles to cope with being in the limelight.

However, she is eager to be the centre of attention more frequently as she eyes further glory.

"I try [to cope with all the attention] but it's not necessarily working out too well." Osaka told WTA Media.

Asked if her coach Sascha Bajin gives her any tips, she added: "No, he just shakes his head when I open my mouth. I think I'll get better at it as time goes on but right now this is just the awkward stage in my life, I guess."

The world number seven's triumph in New York has whet the appetite for more major success, starting in Melbourne next January.

"Of course if I play a tournament I want to win, so I definitely want to try to win more grand slams." she added.

"The one that is closest is Australia, so hopefully I can win that one."

Osaka maintained her momentum by thrashing Dominika Cibulkova 6-2 6-1 in the second round of the Tokyo Open on Wednesday.