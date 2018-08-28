Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Silver for both men's and women's teams in Asiad compound archery

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
20   //    28 Aug 2018, 12:51 IST

(Eds: Updating with silver won by compound team)

Jakarta, Aug 28 (PTI) Gold eluded India as both the Indian men's and women's compound archery teams settled for silver medals at the 18th Asian Games after going down to powerhouse Korea in the finals here today.

It was a dramatic men's final in which the Indian team was a point ahead of the Koreans at the end of the regulation four sets.

But the celebrating defending champion side, comprising Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini, was in for a surprise when Korea managed to log a point on review.

One of the Korean team's 9s in final set was deemed a 10 on revision leaving the two teams tied at 229-229.

In the shoot-off, the Koreans managed one inner 10 (closest to bull's eye), a 10 and 9, compared to the two 10s and a 9 by the Indians, to walk away with the top honours.

Earlier, the Indian women's team comprising Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, lost 228-231 to Korea in a contest that went down to the wire till the final set of arrows.

India were leading 59-57 after the first set before Korea won the second set 58-56.

The two teams were on even keel in the third set scoring 58 points each but India wilted under pressure losing 55-58 to end up second best

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asian Games 2018: India Schedule, Match List for August 24
RELATED STORY
Asian Games: Ankita Raina wins Bronze in  Women’s...
RELATED STORY
Badminton star Sindhu makes millions on Olympic silver medal
RELATED STORY
Rafael Nadal’s French Open triumphs: Then and Now
RELATED STORY
Three of Novak Djokovic greatest records 
RELATED STORY
Tennis: Five most unexpected Grand Slam finals in the...
RELATED STORY
4 men who won Wimbledon and French Open in the same year
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: Draw preview and predictions of the Men's...
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: The four main contenders for the title at...
RELATED STORY
10 male players with most consecutive Grand Slam appearances
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us