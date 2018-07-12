Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Slow Centre Court aided Kerber, claims defeated Ostapenko

Omnisport
NEWS
News
66   //    12 Jul 2018, 22:24 IST
JelenaOstapenko - cropped
Jelena Ostapenko during her Wimbledon semi-final loss to Angelique Kerber

Jelena Ostapenko felt a surprisingly slow Centre Court gave Angelique Kerber the upper hand in their Wimbledon semi-final on Thursday.

Kerber triumphed 6-3 6-3 against the 2016 French Open champion and will face Serena Williams in a repeat of their final meeting two years ago.

The typically gung-ho Ostapenko hit 30 winners to just 10 from the resilient German but committed 29 more unforced errors to exit at the final four.

The Latvian, whose only previous outing on Centre Court this year was a first-round win over Katy Dunne, was unimpressed by the standard of the surface, which she felt aided Kerber.

Ostapenko told a news conference: "I think the Centre Court is much slower than the other courts I played before. I think she had really many advantages because of that. My shots were not that effective on such a slow court.

"But in general, I think she was defending quite well. She was also serving quite good today.

"I played only one match on Centre Court, and I didn't actually expect it was that slow.

"Last year was a little bit different conditions because the roof was closed. Everything was faster.

"But this year the roof was opened. I felt like when I played, for example, on Court 3, the shots I was hitting were more effective than the shots I was hitting today.

"I was hitting many good balls, but she was getting everything back. I felt like the court is really slow."

Despite her rankles with conditions on Centre Court, Ostapenko acknowledged a need to be more reliable in her shot-making.

"I think I have to play very consistent. On this level, if I'm doing so many unforced errors, it's not going to work. Players like Angie, she's very consistent. If I want to play on that level, I have to reduce my unforced errors," she said.

"Of course, I'm working on my consistency. It's not like I want to hit every ball so hard. Sometimes in the match that happens because I really want to hit a winner, I want to win the point. But in practice, of course, I'm working on longer rallies and in general on that."

Kerber pounces on error-strewn Ostapenko display to reach...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Kerber eases into 2nd Wimbledon final
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Williams through to 10th Wimbledon final
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Djokovic wants to be on Wimbledon's Centre Court
RELATED STORY
No favourites for Wimbledon title - Kerber
RELATED STORY
Ostapenko into maiden Wimbledon semi
RELATED STORY
Kerber sees off exuberant Kasatkina to reach last four
RELATED STORY
Roger, Serena, Rafa bring best to Wimbledon's Centre Court
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon final joy for Kerber after nightmare 2017
RELATED STORY
Who is playing Wimbledon today? Day 10, July 12 schedule...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us