New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Following are the top/expected stories at 1800 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Asian Games

-Athletics Report

-Wrap at the end of Day 9

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-ASIAD-BAD-IND

Sindhu gets Asian Games silver, loses third major final of the year

By Amanpreet Singh

Jakarta, Aug 27 (PTI) Olympic medallist PV Sindhu yet again finished second-best in a major final but grabbed a historic individual silver medal at the Asian Games after losing the women's singles title clash to world number one Tai Tzu-Ying here today.

SPO-ASIAD-ARCHERY-2ND LD IND

Heart-break for India in compound archery

By Bharat Sharma

Jakarta, Aug 28 (PTI) India suffered two heart-breaking losses to South Korea in the the men's and women's compound archery finals to settle for a silver each at the Asian Games here today.

SPO-ASIAD-NADEEM-NEERAJ

Cricketer-turned javelin thrower, Pakistan's Nadeem wants to emulate Neeraj Chopra

By Bharat Sharma

Jakarta, Aug 28 (PTI) In awe of Neeraj Chopra, Pakistan's cricketer-turned-javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem hopes to emulate the Indian star some day even though he acknowledges that the gulf between them is too huge.

SPO-ASIAD-COACH-TEJINDERPAL

Gold decoded: When coach Dhillon got Tejinderpal to shift focus from ailing father to Asiad

By Amanpreet Singh

Jakarta, Aug 27 (PTI) Had it not been for some prudent decision making by Tejinderpal Singh Toor's personal coach MS Dhillon, the star shot putter would have quit rather than shattering Asian Games record.

SPO-ASIAD-CHAUHAN-SCHOOL

Rajat Chauhan, 24, wins silver but clearing school after five attempts most satisfying

By Bharat Sharma

Jakarta, Aug 28 (PTI) India archer Rajat Chauhan is expectedly elated at winning a second straight medal at the Asian Games but there is one more thing the 24-year-old is equally kicked about clearing his 12th exams after a fifth attempt.

SPO-ASIAD-TT-IND

Asiad TT: Indian men's team settles for historic bronze after losing to South Korea in semifinal

Jakarta, Aug 28 (PTI) Indian table tennis men's team settled for a historic bronze medal after losing 0-3 to South Korea in a lop-sided semifinal at the 18th Asian Games here today.

SPO-ASIAD-ATH-IND

Dutee makes 200m final, Hima disqualified

Jakarta, Aug 27 (PTI) Dutee Chand set herself up on course for a second Asian Games medal after qualifying for the women's 200m final but Hima Das suffered a heartbreak as she was disqualified for a false start here today.

SPO-ASIAD-HOCK-IND

India maul Lanka 20-0 in yet another goalfest, to face Malaysia in men's hockey semis

Jakarta, Aug 28 (PTI) Defending champions India made a mockery of Sri Lankan challenge pumping in 20 goals to remain unbeaten in the pool stages, setting up a tricky semi-final clash against Malaysia in the men's hockey competition at the Asian Games here today.

SPO-ASIAD-EQUESTRIAN-ASHISH

After Asiad success, next target is to qualify for Tokyo Olympics: Ashish

By Amit Kumar Das

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Riding high after claiming an Asian Games team silver in equestrian, India's Ashish Malik has set his sights on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, a target he describes as extremely tough given the time left for the 2020 Games.

SPO-ASIAD-NEERAJ-DIAMOND

Chopra leaves for Diamond League Final in Zurich hours after winning Asian Games gold

Jakarta, Aug 28 (PTI) Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra today left for Zurich, hours after clinching a historic gold in the Asian Games here, to take part in the prestigious Diamond League Final on August 30.

SPO-ICC-FIXING

ICC trying to trace alleged fixer Munawar's whereabouts, hires betting analysis company

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Still trying to figure out the "true identity" of alleged match-fixer Aneel Munawar, the International Cricket Council has hired a betting analysis company to investigate his claims of having fixed Test sessions in a recent TV sting operation