Sports Highlights

New Delhi, June 29 (AFP) The following are the top/expected stories at 1730 hours

EXPECTED STORIES:

* Report of the second T20 International between India and Ireland.

* FIFA World Cup

* Report of Malaysia Open Badminton

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-HOCK-CT-IND

India need draw against Netherlands to enter Champions Trophy hockey final

Breda (Netherlands), Jun 29 (PTI) India would look to eke out at least a draw against hosts Netherlands in their last round robin match here tomorrow, a result that will be enough for the eight-time Olympic champions to grab a second consecutive final spot at the Champions Trophy hockey tournament.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-SQUAD

Striker Rani Rampal to lead India in women's hockey World Cup

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Forward Rani Rampal was today named as the captain of India's 18-member squad for the women's hockey World Cup to be played in London next month.

SPO-BOX-ASIAD-TEAM

Shiva, Sarjubala make Asiad squad after winning trials

New Delhi, June 29 (PTI) Shiva Thapa (60kg) claimed a place in the Indian boxing team for the Asian Games after winning the trials, where Sarjubala Devi clinched the 51kg spot in the women's squad -- a category that had been thrown open after M C Mary Kom pulled out of the equation due to a shoulder problem.

SPO-ASIAD-SHOOT-SQUAD

Narang, Jitu, Mehuli fail to make cut for Asian Games squad

New Delhi, June 29 (PTI) The seasoned Gagan Narang, Jitu Rai and young Mehuli Ghosh failed to make the Indian shooting squad for the upcoming Asian Games, even as a few unheralded faces were picked for the quadrennial extravaganza, starting August 18 in Indonesia.

SPO-SHOOT-CWG

Fabulous beginning, says NRAI chief after British lawmaker offers support for shooting's inclusion in 2022 CWG

By Abhishek Hore

New Delhi, June 29 (PTI) The Indian shooting fraternity was provided a flicker of hope by England's Sports Minister Tracey Crouch, who said they were "exploring ways" to include the sport in the 2022 Commonwealth Games program, during a speech that combined pragmatism with optimism.

SPO-BAD-IND

Srikanth enters semifinals of Malaysia Open

Kuala Lumpur, June 29 (PTI) Kidambi Srikanth continued his impressive run at the Malaysia Open, progressing to the semifinals of the men's singles competition with a straight-game win over France's Brice Leverdez in the USD 700,000 world tour super 750 tournament here today.

SPO-ICC-APP

To tackle corruption, ICC launches integrity app

Dubai, Jun 29 (PTI) The International Cricket Council (ICC) today launched an integrity app, which will help the players deal with corrupt approaches