Sports Highlights at 1700 hours

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 17oo hours

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Junior Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi.

*Report of India U19 cricket match.

*Report of India A cricket match.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-FOOT-IND

Indian U-17 girls lose 1-5 to South Africa in BRICS football

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) India were blanked 1-5 by hosts South Africa in the opening game of the of the BRICS U-17 girls football tournament in Johannesburg.

SPO-IND-SAHA

Saha to undergo shoulder surgery, rehab plan under scanner

Kolkata, Jul 19 (PTI) Believed to be a minor thumb injury till now, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha is actually nursing a career-threatening shoulder problem caused by a "bungled" rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy, a top BCCI official has claimed.

SPO-UPCA-LD BCCI

BCCI suspends stung UPCA official pending probe

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) A member of IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla's personal staff was today suspended pending an inquiry after a sting operation alleged that he sought bribes to facilitate selection of players in the Uttar Pradesh team.

SPO-IND-TUFNELL

England spinners out-bowled Kuldeep and Chahal: Tufnell

Chetan Narula

London, July 19 (PTI) England may have cracked the Kuldeep Yadav code, but former left-arm spinner Phil Tufnell says India will be better off playing him in the Test series as well, having done the good thing by picking the "rare" talent in the five-day squad.

SPO-FOOT-U16

Match against U-16 Thailand is mental test for us: Bibiano

New Delhi, July 19 (PTI) India U-16 football team head coach Bibiano Fernandes has lauded his his boys' come-from-behind effort against Bangkok Glass FC U-17, calling it a brave performance and a confidence booster ahead of their game against Thailand.

SPO-ISL-PUNE

Pune City retain defenders Gurtej Singh, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai

Pune, Jul 19 (PTI) Indian Super League side Pune Ciy FC today retained the services of defenders Gurtej Singh, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai and goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh for the upcoming season